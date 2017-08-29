Advert
Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 17:16

Ecstasy smuggled in DVD led to Birżebbuġa garage drugs haul

Customs intercepted package from Canada and alerted police

A DVD from Canada stuffed with what seems to be ecstasy pills led the police to a Birżebbuġa garage where they found more drugs, child pornography and €80,000 in cash.

The 39-year-old Maltese national that the package was addressed to was arraigned in court today.

The DVD was found by customs officers on Wednesday as they were checking packages at Maltapost.

The parcel contained a DVD plastic cover which in turn contained a transparent sealed plastic bag with a number of white tablets. Preliminary field tests on the tablets suggested that it consisted of ecstacy, the Customs Department said. 

The parcel was addressed to a PO Box in Birzebbuga and the customs declaration on the parcel stated a declared value of CAD $60.

The case was referred to the police whose subsequent investigations led to the man's arrest and subsequent arraignment. 

