Ecstasy smuggled in DVD led to Birżebbuġa garage drugs haul

A DVD from Canada stuffed with what seems to be ecstasy pills led the police to a Birżebbuġa garage where they found more drugs, child pornography and €80,000 in cash.

The 39-year-old Maltese national that the package was addressed to was arraigned in court today.

READ: Drug bonanza, child pornography and €80,000 in cash found in Birżebbuġa garage

The DVD was found by customs officers on Wednesday as they were checking packages at Maltapost.

The parcel contained a DVD plastic cover which in turn contained a transparent sealed plastic bag with a number of white tablets. Preliminary field tests on the tablets suggested that it consisted of ecstacy, the Customs Department said.



The parcel was addressed to a PO Box in Birzebbuga and the customs declaration on the parcel stated a declared value of CAD $60.



The case was referred to the police whose subsequent investigations led to the man's arrest and subsequent arraignment.