Drug bonanza, child pornography and €80,000 in cash found in Birżebbuġa garage

Police raided a Birżebbuġa garage yesterday morning and discovered a drug cache that included cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine, LSD and more than €80,000 in cash.

The man was also found to be in possession of child pornography, police said.

Drug squad officers swooped down following days of observation, police said, and first caught the 40-year-old with more than 100 methamphetamine pills and a bag containing around 500g of cannabis bud.

They then proceeded to search a garage the man was living in, and came across a list of illicit substances alongside €80,000 in cash.

These included around 4kg of suspected cannabis, 1.5kg of cannabis resin, more than 100 ecstasy pills, 40 sachets of suspected cocaine and amphetamine and several LSD trips. Police also found a brown powder they suspect to be an extract of hallucinogenic magic mushrooms.

Police arrested the man, who is expected to be arraigned in court today and charged with drug-related crimes as well as corrupting minors.