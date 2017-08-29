159 new nurses join health, elderly care sectors
Further group to graduate later this year
Malta's medical profession added 159 nurses to its ranks yesterday.
Of the 159, 128 will be joining the health sector, with the remaining 31 working to care for the elderly.
A further crop of nurses are expected to join the 159 later this year, once they successfully complete their studies.
Health Minister Chris Fearne said it was "extremely satisfying" to see a healthy number of young people opt for a career in nursing.
Mr Fearne said that the government had employed 1,157 nurses since 2013, to make up for the shortage the nursing shortage the country had previously experienced.
