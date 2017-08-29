Unworthy contenders

I watched the ‘debate’ between the four Nationalist Party leadership contenders on Net TV. This so-called debate, confirmed, at least to me, what a disaster it was for Simon Busuttil to step down.

The speakers that merit consideration, in my opinion are Alex Perici Calascione and Chris Said.

Although Frank Portelli made sense, yet, I think his age does not permit him to go for leadership, not to mention other considerations.

Delia has too much of the ‘Mizzi/Schembri’ similarity.

The PN executive must have been in stupor when accepting his nomination.

What a pity the glorious PN has been brought to this pathetic state by Busuttil’s ill-considered decision.