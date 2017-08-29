Unworthy contenders
I watched the ‘debate’ between the four Nationalist Party leadership contenders on Net TV. This so-called debate, confirmed, at least to me, what a disaster it was for Simon Busuttil to step down.
The speakers that merit consideration, in my opinion are Alex Perici Calascione and Chris Said.
Although Frank Portelli made sense, yet, I think his age does not permit him to go for leadership, not to mention other considerations.
Delia has too much of the ‘Mizzi/Schembri’ similarity.
The PN executive must have been in stupor when accepting his nomination.
What a pity the glorious PN has been brought to this pathetic state by Busuttil’s ill-considered decision.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.