Noise pollution

I write in solidarity with the residents of the Salina area and to voice my concern over rampant infringement of decency (not to say outright law breaking) with regard to noise and music playing by establishments.

The director of the Salini Resort has defended himself saying he operates within the law and that music stops by 11pm. Apart from the time window, I would say the decibel level should also be taken into consideration.

In the old part of Rabat, a number of establishments lie one next to the other. Here it is not a rare occasion for music to start playing after 11pm and continue well into the early hours of the morning.

On one occasion, I went personally to the police station after midnight to file a report. While walking towards the nearby police station I was at a loss on how to file the complaint because there were a number of restaurants and bars playing music at what I considered an indecent level. I informed the police about loud music being heard from my bedroom and about my uncertainty as to which establishment to report since I could not identify any specific one.

The police present told me the outlets probably had specific licences and that they could do nothing about it and talked me out of filing an official report. Haunted by the situation, I had to go for an early walk around Rabat.

In my opinion, the police are so used to, but also annoyed, by complaints about noise that they simply do not act or else are reluctant to enforce the law.

Sad to say, it sounds like anarchy.