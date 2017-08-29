Advert
Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 06:24 by Terry Bate, Għajnsielem

Inside the walls

When my RAF squadron was based at Luqa in the 1950s, I used to play badminton at courts within the walls of Valletta.

They were cool, even in the heat of the summer months. I never played badminton before or since those months in Valletta but would love to re-visit the scene.

Does anyone have any idea how I might get inside the walls?

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Shocking data

  2. Racetracks and death traps

  3. Wine taster

  4. Medication ‘dispensers’

  5. Top candidate

  6. Constant seaside nuisance

  7. Noise pollution

  8. Unworthy contenders

  9. Declaration of assets

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed