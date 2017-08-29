Inside the walls
When my RAF squadron was based at Luqa in the 1950s, I used to play badminton at courts within the walls of Valletta.
They were cool, even in the heat of the summer months. I never played badminton before or since those months in Valletta but would love to re-visit the scene.
Does anyone have any idea how I might get inside the walls?
