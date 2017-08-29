Advert
Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 06:31 by Roger Mifsud, Rabat

Different measures

So the PN has decided to look into allegations made against leadership contender Adrian Delia. How above board!

Pity Simon Busuttil did not do the same about Egrant. How shallow of him. He just made his own an allegation the blogger made about the Prime Minister and forged ahead.

Why the difference?

