Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 06:10 by Edward Torpiano, Floriana

Declaration of assets

Allow me to refer to the letter titled ‘Declaration of assets’ by Eddy Privitera (August 15), which said the following: “Adrian Delia, one of the four Nationalist Party contestants for leadership, has, in my view, committed a grave political mistake when he refused to publish a declaration of his assets…” During an activity for councillors and members at the PN club in St Paul’s Bay on August 13, Delia said that a respectable auditing firm was conducting an audit into his assets and that the report would be published as soon as it was concluded.

Incidentally, Delia also said he would publish a declaration of assets on the very same day he would leave the political scene. This, however, was never mentioned.

