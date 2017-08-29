Constant seaside nuisance
Swimmers have suffered a constant nuisance all summer with people bathing their dogs in a no-dogs area in Marsalforn.
Two particular foreign ladies have repeatedly ignored bathers’ complaints and position themselves in areas such as next to a ladder (see picture) where their dogs inhibit swimming by barking at passers-by. They occupy favourite swimming spots all for themselves.
To add insult to injury, they even taunt bathers verbally and by staying put or returning even after police visits.
The Żebbuġ local council has put up signs, the Gozo tourism official has relayed complaints to the police, constables have come and talked to the ladies but to no avail at all.
It seems those who just ignore authority can get away with everything these days.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.