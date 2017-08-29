Constant seaside nuisance

Swimmers have suffered a constant nuisance all summer with people bathing their dogs in a no-dogs area in Marsalforn.

Two particular foreign ladies have repeatedly ignored bathers’ complaints and position themselves in areas such as next to a ladder (see picture) where their dogs inhibit swimming by barking at passers-by. They occupy favourite swimming spots all for themselves.

To add insult to injury, they even taunt bathers verbally and by staying put or returning even after police visits.

The Żebbuġ local council has put up signs, the Gozo tourism official has relayed complaints to the police, constables have come and talked to the ladies but to no avail at all.

It seems those who just ignore authority can get away with everything these days.