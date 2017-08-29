Advert
Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 15:21

Pickford out of Malta qualifier

Jordan Pickford has been ruled out by injury.

Jordan Pickford has been ruled out by injury.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has withdrawn from England's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia. 

The uncapped 23-year-old linked up with the squad on Sunday but a muscular injury sustained at the weekend means he has returned to the Toffees. 

England manager Gareth Southgate had already named three others goalkeepers in his squad - Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Tom Heaton - so has not named a replacement.

A Football Association statement read: "Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has left the England camp and returned to Everton. 

"Having reported to St George's Park on Sunday evening, the 23-year-old underwent an assessment on a muscle injury sustained playing for his club. 

"After discussions between England and Everton medics, it was decided it was in the player's best interests to return to Finch Farm for further treatment."

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Liverpool crush woeful Arsenal

  2. Watch: Ghedin banking on players' pride...

  3. Micallef joins Spartans on loan

  4. Watch: Fabregas and Morata give Chelsea...

  5. Watch: Dembele completes Barcelona switch

  6. Pickford out of Malta qualifier

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed