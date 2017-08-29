In-form Farrugia ready for England test

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Jean Paul Farrugia is looking to carry his rich goalscoring form into Malta's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against England and Scotland.

Farrugia, who is making a return to the national team fold after missing the Slovenia trip through suspension, has enjoyed an impressive start to the season with his new club FC Chiasso as the former Sliema Wanderers forward has netted four goals in five appearances for the Swiss second division side.

"Playing for FC Chiasso is a new challenge in my career," Farrugia told timesofmalta.com.

"It was always my dream to pursue my career with a foreign club and I hope that I will be able to give a valid contribution to the team.

"To play these kind of matches is of a great pride for every player and it's a challenge that I relish."