Facing daily road hardships

Traffic congestion remains one of the most serious challenges being faced by road users in Malta. Despite the government’s promise to mitigate this problem by improving the quality of roads over the next seven years, there are clear indications that short-term measures to improve the traffic management system are ineffective. This is causing unnecessary hardship to many.

A spokeswoman for Malta Public Transport said that, while the company employed 1,000 drivers, a “good number” had left in recent months blaming obstacles on the road. She noted there were various causes that were making it difficult for drivers to go about doing their job without unnecessary stress.

Double parking, cars stopping on corners or simply blocking the way are a major obstacle. So are cranes and other heavy vehicles used on construction sites that pepper the island. Narrow roads with parking spaces that make two-way driving through them exceedingly difficult are another cause of congestion. Delivery vehicles unloading merchandise and obstructing traffic in the process are a problem drivers have to negotiate.

Malta Public Transport general manager Konrad Pulè makes a sensible comment when he remarks that some of the causes can be mitigated as long as there is the political will to do so.

Transport Minister Ian Borg was right too when he calls for responsibility by all road users and insisting on better enforcement. Of course, the roads are as safe as motorists make them but enforcement and discipline is a duty that rests solely with the powers-that-be.

Irresponsible and selfish drivers cannot be allowed to endanger motorists who abide by the rules and respect other road users, including pedestrians and commuters. Some, including users of official vehicles, one must also admit, seem to reign supreme and can get away with murder (or, in this case, manslaughter).

Enforcement needs to be scrupulously applied to curb abuse. Traffic wardens seem to be less active than they used to be and the traffic police on motorcycles are often too occupied with escort duties and do not have much time to ensure safer roads.

The issue of parking also needs urgent attention. Some old arterial roads are notoriously narrow, yet, parking is still allowed on at least one side. These arterial roads in village and town cores often permit two-way traffic moving in opposite directions, so having vehicles parked on one side can cause serious congestions, especially when two heavy vehicles moving in opposite directions meet.

Attempts were made in the past to prohibit parking in such narrow busy arterial roads that were often also popular with shoppers. Local councils at times protested loudly when the transport authorities wanted to do so, however, when such roads cannot be restricted to one-way traffic, prohibiting parking could be the only feasible solution to ease congestion.

Malta Public Transport has reasonable expectations that drivers should stick to the scheduled times of the routes they navigate every day. Still, bus drivers should not be subjected to undue stress to the point of forcing them to resign.

Failure by Transport Malta – which is often conspicuous by its absence – to implement rather simple tactics like proper enforcement of traffic rules, as well as changes to existing parking and traffic flow regulations in critical heavy traffic hotspots is causing unnecessary hardship to thousands of road users.