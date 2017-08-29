Money market report for the week ending August 25

On August 21, the European Central Bank announced its weekly main refinancing operation. The operation was conducted on August 22 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €7.27 billion, €2.46 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On August 23, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.04 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.64 per cent.a fixed rate of 1.64 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day for settlement value August 24, maturing on November 23. Bids of €70 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €12 million. Since €11 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €1 million, to stand at €145.40 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.353 per cent, down by 0.2 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on August 17, representing a bid price of €100.0893 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills maturing on November 30.