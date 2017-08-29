Advert
Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 08:45 by Reuters

German firms moving investments away from UK due to Brexit – DIHK

Anti-Brexit, pro-European Union Remain supporters waving flags as they travel up and down the River Thames, outside the Houses of Parliament, in London. Photo: Reuters

Anti-Brexit, pro-European Union Remain supporters waving flags as they travel up and down the River Thames, outside the Houses of Parliament, in London. Photo: Reuters

Many German businesses are beginning to shift investments away from Britain in anticipation of increased trade barriers after Brexit, the chief of the DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce said yesterday.

In a joint statement, the DIHK and the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) called for British and European Union negotiators to deliver clarity and certainty for trading businesses across Europe in their negotiations on Britain’s exit from the bloc.

The terms of exit are still completely unclear

“Businesses are very concerned that Brexit will have a major negative impact,” Martin Wansleben, chief executive of the DIHK said in the statement, adding that Brexit could lead to additional bureaucracy, increased waiting times and stricter border controls resulting in higher costs.

“The terms of exit are still completely unclear. Many of our members are reporting that they are already shifting investments away from the UK in anticipation of these barriers,” he added.

British officials arrived in Brussels yesterday to push the EU towards talks about their post-Brexit ties, which the bloc refuses to do without an agreement first on London’s exit bill and other divorce issues.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been under pressure to back away from her stance that “no [Brexit] deal is better than a bad deal” since losing her governing Conservative Party’s parliamentary majority in an election in June.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. VW manager told CEO about US ‘cheating’...

  2. The culture of corporate leakages

  3. Infosys chairman’s priorities: focus on...

  4. Semi-automated trucks to hit UK roads

  5. Shipping movements

  6. Gasoline soars, dollar weakens

  7. Oil markets roiled as Harvey hits Us...

  8. Money market report for the week ending...

  9. Uber picks Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed