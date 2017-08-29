Advert
Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 12:04

Watch: Why are there so many birds in video games? (ARTE)

The best bird-themed games

 

Why are there so many birds in video games? This episode of Art of Gaming is going to find out with a survey of the best bird-theme games.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: When the virtual and the real...

  2. Watch: Why are there so many birds in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed