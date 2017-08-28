Watch: Civilians flee fighting in Myanmar's northwest

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Rohingya try to cross the border into Bangladesh. Video: Reuters

Thousands of fearful Rohingya Muslim and Rakhine Buddhist civilians fled the worst fighting to grip Myanmar's northwest in five years, with 104 people killed and the United Nations and international aid groups forced to pull out some staff.

The mass escape from the northern part of Rakhine state was triggered by widespread coordinated offensives by Rohingya insurgents wielding sticks, knives and homemade bombs in attacks on Friday on 30 police posts and an army base.

The violence marks a dramatic escalation of a conflict that has simmered in the region since last October, when a similar but much smaller Rohingya attack prompted a brutal military response dogged by allegations of human rights abuses.

The treatment of about 1.1 million Muslim Rohingya in mainly Buddhist Myanmar has emerged as the biggest challenge for national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has condemned the attacks and commended the security forces.

The Nobel peace laureate has been accused by some Western critics of not speaking out for the long-persecuted Muslim minority, and of defending the army's counteroffensive after the October attacks.

Thousands of Rohingya - mostly women and children - fleeing the violence sought to ford the Naf river separating Myanmar and Bangladesh and cross the land border.

Some of the refugees who had escaped previous pogroms in Myanmar said Bangladeshi police had warned them not to help the new arrivals.

Reuters reporters saw dozens of Rohingya women, most wearing the all-enveloping burqa, seated in a cramped area under a few black plastic sheets shielding them from the harsh sun

"They told us, 'If anyone gives them shelter, we will arrest you and send you to the other side. So, out of fear, we are not allowing any newcomers," Mohammad Yunus, a Rohingya Muslim, said in a makeshift refugee camp near the border.

Despite these measures, about 2,000 people have been able to cross into Bangladesh since Friday, according to estimates by Rohingya refugees living in the makeshift camps in Bangladesh.

Gunfire rang out on the Myanmar side of the border on Saturday and Sunday.

For years, the Rohingya have endured apartheid-like conditions in northwestern Myanmar, where they are denied citizenship and face severe travel restrictions. Many Myanmar Buddhists regard them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The military reported several weekend clashes involving hundreds of Rohingya insurgents across northern Rakhine state.