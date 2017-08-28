Live: Football transfer news and rumours

Kylian is close to joining Paris St Germain.

Welcome to the Times of Malta Live Transfer News and Rumours. We will try and keep you up to date on the latest gossip and news from the European market as it happens.

10.55am Napoli have sounded out the availability of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, reports GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

The Italian club’s current first-choice goalkeeper, Pepe Reina, has been tipped to leave the Stadio San Paolo before the close of the transfer window and the Serie A outfit are scouring the market for replacements.

Their primary target is Real Sociedad’s Geronimo Rulli but senior Napoli figures have also enquired about the availability of Mignolet, who was left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for their 4-0 defeat of Arsenal on Sunday.

10.30am Celtic are fighting hard to tie up a deal for Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan, according to the Daily Record.

The Scottish champions are hoping a deal can be finalised today ahead of Thursday's deadline.

10.25am Ousmane Dembele has arrived in Barcelona ahead of finalising his club-record move from Borussia Dortmund on Monday.

Barcelona reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of the 20-year old forward on Saturday for a fee believed to be in the region of £97m, plus add-on.

10.15am Paris St Germain have reached angreement to take Kylian Mbape on loan from Monaco.