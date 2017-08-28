Mellieħa youth band show

The La Vittoria Youth Band Xow is being held on Sunday at Mellieħa parish square.

Music from the repertoire of the Village People, Mika, Abba and Michael Bublé will be performed at this year’s edition of the La Vittoria Youth Band Xow, at Mellieħa parish square on Sunday.

The concert, which is in its 13th edition, will feature pop music as well as classic compositions by Ludwig van Beethoven. The show will be complemented with light effects and the parish church serving as a backdrop.

The band will consist of a mix between professional and new upcoming musicians, some of whom will be performing live in concert for the first time.

Dancers from ‘Danza C’ company, under the guidance of Christina Cauchi, as well as singers Daniel Cauchi and Justin Galea will accompany the band.

The event will also feature the choir Vuċijiet Vittorjani under the directorship of Julia Grima and Claudia Vella.

Music direction and production will be in the hands of maestro Ryan Mallia while Elaine Saliba Bonnici will be the host for the night.

Apart from this concert, the La Vittoria Band Club will be playing during the annual festa programme on the following day, September 4.

The latter event will be commemorating 110 years from the club’s foundation.

The La Vittoria Youth Band Xow will take place on Sunday at 8pm. Entrance is free.