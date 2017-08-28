Malta prepares for biggest dance event

The second edition of the Malta Dance Festival (MDF) will be held later this year.

The event which celebrates all genres and styles of dance in Malta promises to showcase the best young talent from Malta and from around the world with performers expected to travel to Malta to participate in this annual festival.

The four-day event will also feature over 25 different workshops including salsa, kizomba, bachata, zumba, hip hop, African dance and more.

The workshops will cater for all levels of dance and is led by the best instructors from national and international dance schools, giving participants the opportunity to experience the different rhythms and styles of dance and the chance to perform in theatres.

The Malta Dance Festival launch party, featuring international artists, DJs and live entertainment, is being held at Fuego Casa Latina, St George’s Bay, St Julian’s, on Saturday, from 7pm to 4am. Entrance will be free.