Breast screening discussion at Esplora

A series of six science ‘espressos’ took place throughout the months of July and August at Esplora.

These ‘espressos’ were discussion-based events in which the audience shared their knowledge on different topics presented by various experts.

The final session, which will be led by Danika Marmara, will tackle breast screening and treat questions such as: How much do Maltese women know about breast cancer and screening? What are the reasons for the lack of attendance at the Maltese Breast Screening Programme? What are the perceptions and health beliefs?

The discussions form part of Sparks project, which focuses on responsible research and innovation within the field of healthcare and is owned by Ecsite, the European network of science centres and museums, and which is funded by the EU’s Horizon 2020.

The project included a travelling exhibition entitled Beyond the Lab which is currently on display at Esplora. The exhibition is about citizen science, health hacking and DIY biology.

This exhibition is touring around 30 European science centres/museums and schools.

The discussion is free of charge and refreshments will be served.

The final discussion is being held at Esplora, Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara, on Wednesday at 6pm.

More information may be obtained by calling 2540 1919 or from http://esplora.org.mt/sparks .