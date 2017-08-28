Announcements

BUGEJA. On August 26, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ANTHONY, of Floriana, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Rita and her husband Lino Aquilina, Agnes and her husband John Agius, Frank and his wife Silvana, Patricia and her husband Joe Cutajar, his beloved grandchildren Anthony and his fiancée Samantha, Mark and his fiancée Charlene, Pierre and his fiancée Nikita, David, Christine and her fiancé Aaron, Maria, Steve and his fiancée Gabrielle, Maggie and Martine, his sisters, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, August 28, at 2pm for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Order of Charity, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. On August 27, at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, ANTHONY, of Paola, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Gemma, his only daughter Therese and her husband Domenic Cassar, his grandchildren Cristina and Angela and their fiancès, his brother Joe, his sister Mary and her husband Victor, Tessie widow of his brother Charlie, his in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa today at 2pm for the Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery chapel where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and the Hospice Movement will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB. On August 26, at Loyola House, Naxxar, Fr VICTOR, SJ, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren of the Society of Jesus in Malta, his sister Carmen, his brother Francis and his wife Nina, his sister-in-law, widow of John Joe Consiglio, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. A Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Monday, August 28, at 8.45am at Naxxar parish church followed by interment at the parish cemetery in Naxxar. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Infirmary for retired and sick Jesuits at Loyola House, Naxxar, will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

CREMONA – Surg. Lt. Col. ANTHONY GERALD, RMA. Treasured and loving memories of a beloved father, especially today being the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his children, Kathleen, Peter, Jen-nifer, David, their respective spouses and his grandchildren.

ELLUL – Dr LAWRENCE ELLUL, MD, of Tarxien. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father, today the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his be-loved wife Josette, his son Kenneth, his sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Cherished memories of dear auntie MARY on her anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

SALNITRO – LINO. In memory of my beloved father, today being the 16th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his only son Mario and family. May he rest in peace.

