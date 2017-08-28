Local councillors, aged 16

In its 2017 electoral manifesto, the Labour Party had a section on local councils stating that, if elected again to power, it would grant all youths aged 16 years the right to contest local council elections as well as those for administrative committees.

Furthermore, it recommended the opening of a public debate about whether candidates under 18 should be eligible for the post of mayor of a locality.

To be honest, the interest shown in these proposals by the public was next to zero.

The last election was dominated by the corruption issue, and some very good proposals both on the Labour and the Nationalist side generated no public debate at all.

To say that this was very disappointing is, of course, an understatement.

Having served as a local councillor since 2012, I must say I totally agree with giving anybody aged 16 the right to be a candidate at local council elections. As a retired educator, I can still vividly remember the immensely interesting discussions I used to have with my students when I taught history at sixth form level.

I used to be amazed by the insights of youths so young. Furthermore, being at an age when one takes many aspects of public life with a pinch of salt and when one becomes rather cynical regarding anything to do with politics, I felt almost humiliated when confronted with these youths’ idealism and passion to change the world in a positive manner.

As such, I am totally in favour of having 16- and 17-year-olds as candidates at local council elections. In my opinion, they will invigorate the councils and bring with them fresh ideas and creative ways of solving problems which can only be of benefit to the localities which they serve.

Obviously, seeing as they are so young, I am in favour of preparatory courses being organised for them, since serving as a local councillor requires a good knowledge of how councils operate, their sphere of responsibilities and their code of ethics.

It is imperative that candidates presented by the political parties be rigorously vetted beforehand. One of the reasons local councils are not held in very high esteem by many members of the public is the fact that, over the years, the political parties have presented candidates who were singularly unfit for a public post such as that of a local councillor.

We have had councillors resigning due to being taken to court facing one charge or another, or due to writing something inappropriate and offensive on the social media, or even because of clashes with other councillors representing their own political party.

Unfortunately, this is a vicious circle, because it has led to a situation where political parties have had to scrape the bottom of the barrel to find enough candidates for local council elections, so that such incidents tend to repeat themselves instead of being eradicated.

That is why I have stressed that 16- and 17-year-olds have to be very well prepared for the tasks they will be facing. Otherwise, after a couple of years, they will end up victims of burnout. They have to realise what they are going in for, that being a councillor is no walk in the park.

They have to be prepared to work hard for their locality and they have to be assertive enough to resist all unethical pressure from its influential and politically powerful members, who will usually put their individual interests first and those of the residents of the locality second.

A controversial issue is whether to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to be mayors.

I am totally against this proposition, for the simple reason that I think it would be unfair to put such a heavy burden on very young shoulders. The pressure mayors are subjected to can only be appreciated by those who have served on a local council.

Many youths under 18 are still studying or have just started their first job. How will they cope with the mobile calls from residents desiring one service or another or who are simply phoning to lodge a complaint? A mayor receives a great number of calls daily and at all hours of the day.

I have heard of a case where a resident phoned a mayor at around 1am to complain about a trivial issue.

One also has to examine the legal consequences of having underage mayors, as this has a lot of implications regarding the way local councils will have to operate.

Obviously, the role of the executive secretary will be crucial in this regard.

Moreover, one has to ask oneself whether 16- and 17-year-olds are mature enough to withstand the pressure of powerful businessmen operating in their locality who might seek to manipulate them to further their commercial interests to the detriment of the interests of the residents.

So, to conclude, I am totally in favour of making 16- and 17-year-olds eligible to contest local council elections, but I am totally against making them eligible to become mayors.

Desmond Zammit Marmarà is aBalzan Labour councillor.