Women can now sign up for Labour's political mentoring programme

Women keen to make a foray into Labour politics can now apply to join the party's Lead programme, MEP Miriam Dalli announced today.

The programme is intended to spur female political participation and will see the 35 successful applicants trained in politics and campaigning, with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat taking an active role in mentoring the women.

All women aged 16 and over can apply to join Lead by filling in the application form online, Dr Dalli said.

The deadline for applications is September 4, with a selection board led by Lydia Abela interviewing candidates between September 6 and 13.

Women remain woefully underrepresented in Malta's parliament, and both major political parties have spoken about the need to bump up the number of women who run for office.

The PL has said it hopes to attract at least 48 women candidates to contest the next election, with the hope of women making up 35 per cent of candidates by 2022.