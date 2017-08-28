Traffic bottlenecks at Qormi and Mtarfa next to be tackled

Kordin roundabout will also be tweaked to make it easier for public transport. Photo: Google Maps

Work will soon start on the busy Manwel Dimech Street in Qormi, and Triq Buqana in Mtarfa, Transport Minister Ian Borg said this morning.

Speaking to the media about roadworks that kicked off, or were planned for, during the first 100 days of a Labour government, Dr Borg said the traffic challenge was no secret, but responsibility on the roads had to be shouldered by the users, regulators and enforcers.

Confirming that human resources within the enforcement and traffic management units will increase, he urged Transport Malta to maximise the use of new technology and methodology.

Dr Borg said the traffic challenge was no secret, but responsibility on the roads had to be shouldered by the users, regulators and enforcers

Meanwhile, the government was working on enhancing the design of some roads, with projects such as that of the Kappara Junction and the Marsa-Hamrun bypass being on track.

The lanes on each side of the Kappara flyover will be completed by the end of September, and the minister expressed hope that work on the Marsa-Hamrun bypass project kicks off before January.

In the meantime, his ministry was working with TM architects on other challenging routes and junctions. Work has already been carried out on at the Lija roundabout, which hosted some 2,400 vehicles every hour in the morning, and also on the Gudja roundabout, which saw more than 4,000 vehicles per hour.

Asked whether he had met with cyclists, who over the past weeks expressed safety concerns related to works at both of these roundabouts, the minister said he met the cyclists last week. The transport authorities had taken onboard their concerns, but there was “no magic wand” that would solve traffic problems for all road users.

During the press conference he noted that work at these two roundabouts, and also at the Sare roundabout, known better as the Kordin roundabout in Paola, will be completed by the end of September. So will work at a new junction at the bottom of Ingiered Road and Triq il-Mosta in Naxxar. The works here will stretch from the Lija cemetery to the Technopark. The authorities are looking into maximising the road capacity and increase a lane on both lanes for better access.

Sare roundabout will see some alterations that would ease traffic for public transport.

The transport authorities had taken onboard [cyclists'] concerns, but there was “no magic wand” that would solve traffic problems for all road users

Meanwhile, roadworks on the Marsa-Hamrun bypass, and also on Triq Buqana were at procurement stage. Triq Buqana – leading from the Mtarfa roundabout to the Mgarr-Mosta roundabout will get an additional lane in the direction of the Mosta roundabout.

There will also be a new roundabout on Vjal Indipendenza in Mosta, the minister added, flanked by Perit John Demicoli.Work on Triq Manuel Dimech in Qormi will start

Work on Triq Manuel Dimech in Qormi will start soon, but will be done in phases. Manuel Dimech Street will be expanded to accomodate two lanes on both sides, and a small junction will be created just outside the Marsa park and ride.

Other resurfacing works, such as those in Triq Bontadini in Birkirkara, should be completed by the end of September. Dr Borg referred to media reports about work on this notorious road that had to be redone from scratch. He said that it had been a contractor’s mistake, and was redone within hours, with the bill being pocketed by the contractor.

All of these works were not part of the Labour’s seven-year pledge, for which the government would be setting up of a specific agency in the first half of next year, Dr Borg noted.

In his address, he insisted that these roadworks would not solve the daily traffic challenge, but will certainly alleviate mobility in those particular hotspots.

Asked about the road connecting Mosta to Mgarr, where several road accidents – including fatal ones – have been reported over the past years, Dr Borg said the problem was two-pronged: some roads built over the past 20 years had not been designed properly, while there was also negligence by drivers.

“We need to avoid knee-jerk reactions following accidents. However, I can confirm that the authorities are looking into how to make the road safer. This is irrespective from any particular incident.” He again referred to a Labour pledge – the setting up of an Accident Safety Agency – which would not only investigate past accidents on land,

He again referred to a Labour pledge – the setting up of an Accident Safety Agency – which would not only investigate past accidents on land, sea and aviation, but also be proactive and look into roads where accidents could happen.