Today's front pages

Winemakers are concerned that they may run out of wine because of the low yields from vineyards because of this year's poor rainfall, according to the Times of Malta, which also points out there has been little progress on the promised police reform.

The Malta Independent reports that PN leadership contender Adrian Delia would not attend the meeting of the party's administrative council tonight which will discuss allegations against him although it would summon him were it considering any action against him. It also carries an article in which Agenzija Support raises concerns that poor accessibility to establishments and cultural events was denying people with disability a chance to "live a full life".

L-Orizzont repeats the General Workers' Union stand on its determination to protect workers' rights from being eroded, as well as an interview on some of the harrowing experiences of Kilimanjaro Challenge coordinator Keith Marshall in the missions helped by the fundraising event. Its main story is about a bullet-proof material invented in Malta.

More soon.