Watch: PN administrative committee meets to discuss Delia allegations

Adrian Delia (left) and Daphne Caruana Galizia (right).

Updated 6.40pm

The Nationalist Party's administrative committee is meeting this evening to discuss how to handle allegations made against leadership hopeful Adrian Delia.

The urgent meeting, convened following a request by Marsascala local councillor Charlot Cassar on Saturday, comes on the back of several allegations made by blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Ms Caruana Galizia has claimed that money from a London-based prostitution racket passed through Dr Delia’s bank account at Barclays International in Jersey. The allegations, which he has strongly denied, date back to 2003.

Dr Delia has filed no fewer than three separate libel suits in the past days, claiming that Ms Caruana Galizia is attempting to sully his reputation.

Dr Delia was spotted entering the PN headquarters shortly before 6pm. He told reporters that he was there to record a program for PN media and would not be attending the meeting.

'Mistakes were made': Hermann Schiavone. Video: Jonathan Borg

Current leader Simon Busuttil and deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami declined to speak to reporters as they entered the party headquarters.

Newly-elected MP Hermann Schiavone, who is backing Dr Delia in the leadership race, told reporters he did not think the meeting should have been called during the leadership election and disagreed with the party's decision to announce it via press release.

"This was a mistake. Things could have been done better," he said.

READ: Delia dismisses Caruana Galizia's 'tales'

Chaired by MP Karol Aquilina, the administrative committee comprises the head of each branch of the party and a number of officials. However, outgoing treasurer Alex Perici Calascione, one of the four candidates, will not be attending to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

Video: Jonathan Borg

READ: One of these four men will be the next PN leader

Correction: PN assistant secretary general Jean Pierre Debono will be attending the meeting, contrary to a previous version of this article which indicated he would not.