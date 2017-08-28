Photos: Carnival comes but twice a year

According to a Malta Arts Council survey, carnival is the second most popular cultural activity for the Maltese, with village feasts coming in first. Photos: Melvin Farrugia

Carnival returned to the main streets of St Paul’s Bay and Marsascala this weekend, just months after the winter version of the popular event.

A miniature version of the February carnival, the Malta Summer Carnival gives tourists a taste of carnival festivities and culture on the island, affording a glimpse of the life and colour of this annual tradition.

The programme this year included a défilé around the streets of St Paul’s Bay, featuring 11 floats and 10 dance companies, as well as the Marsascala band and SkolaSajf students’ performances.

There was also the traditional ġostra, where competitors ran up a greasy pole above the water in an attempt to grab flags pinned to the end of it.

The celebrations came to their finale in Marsascala yesterday with a parade along the promenade.

First held in 2010 and 2011, when it was funded by a private company, the Summer Carnival returned to the streets of Buġibba and Qawra in 2013. The government and the Malta Tourism Authority paid the bill.

It was not held in 2012.

This year, the Summer Carnival was organised by the Malta Arts Council in collaboration with the Valletta 2018 Foundation, the MTA and the St Paul’s Bay and Marsascala local councils.