‘Parker harassing drivers at Ta’ Qali’

A sign erected by Transport Malta saying the Ta’ Qali car park is for public use.

A parker at a public car park in Ta’ Qali is reportedly harassing drivers to pay a fixed fee, despite Transport Malta regulations saying this is not allowed.

The parker recently cordoned off one of the entrances to the car park and asked motorists to pay a €2.50 fee.

Asked if he would be issuing receipts to drivers, the parker said he would not, as the place was a “private area”.

Signs erected by Transport Malta at the site say the car park is for public use and any payment is voluntary.

When drivers pointed this out, the parker, who was not wearing any official tag proving that he was a licensed attendant, ignored their comments and said he would be monitoring the area all night long.

Despite the claim, one driver who paid the fee later found the headlamps of her car smashed, only for the parker to tell her he had not seen anything.

Drivers who regularly parked in the area said it was not the first time that attendants harassed motorists and asked for a fee, adding the problem escalated in summer, when parties were held in nearby clubs.

A year ago, the transport watchdog suspended the licences of a number of parking attendants who were found to have abused their position.

At the time, the Times of Malta also reported that Transport Malta had fined a number of car park attendants for abusive behaviour.

In an attempt to curb abuse by attendants, the transport watchdog has set up a team of inspectors to monitor such sites.