AUM gets trademarked and prepares for Cospicua launch

After receiving its official accreditation last year, the American University of Malta has now been officially recognised and has had its logo and name trademarked.

In a notice that appeared in last week’s Government Gazette, the AUM has now been given the right to the exclusive use of the term ‘American University of Malta’.

It also had its logo registered as a trademark, after it had already been used in promotional material prior to its official launch.

INTERVIEW: AUM licence conditions are 'non-negotiable'

According to the document, the holder of the registration – Sadeen Education Investment Limited, based in Mrieħel – the AUM will offer education and provide training, entertainment, sporting and cultural activities.

The university is expected to start offering a small number of degree programmes in the upcoming scholastic year

It was in 2015 that Parliament, following a marathon session, approved the transfer of a site in Żonqor, Marsascala, and old warehouses alongside Dock 1 in Cospicua to be used by the AUM.

READ: AUM Żonqor campus is proceeding as planned

At the time, the AUM had not even been registered as an educational institution. It had not yet received accreditation from the National Commission for Higher Education.

The controversy grew when the AUM promoted itself as a university without having such accreditation. It was later referred to in Parliament as an “institute”.

The AUM is expected to start offering a small number of degree programmes from its campus in Dockyard Creek in Cospicua in the upcoming scholastic year.

The AUM is a private university founded by Hani Salah and Sadeen Education Investment Ltd. The Sadeen Group is committed to establishing a university in the American model that would deliver a university education of the highest international standard.

By the 2020 academic year, the AUM will have a new, purpose-built campus at Żonqor Point.