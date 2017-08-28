Alleged Libyan fuel smuggler arrested

The Maltese-owned Santa Cruz was intercepted by the Libyan coastguard last September allegedly carrying 200,000 litres of smuggled fuel in a separate case to the one flagged by the UN.

A Libyan accused by the UN of being involved in fuel smuggling via Malta has been arrested in Libya, according to Rada Special Deterrence Force – with the Libyan government saying it had no involvement.

Libyan Interior Minister Aref Khoja confirmed that the man described by Rada as the ‘‘king of smuggling’’ had been arrested in an interview today with La Stampa.

Fahmi Salim Musa Bin Khalifa from Zuwara is labeled by Rada as the ‘‘king of smuggling’’ in Libya: “one of the biggest smugglers of hydrocarbons and the manipulators of Libyan assets”. He is reported to own a transport network, property in Europe – including Malta – and investment in tourism.

In 2016, UN experts told the Security Council that fuel smuggled from Libya was being transferred between ships on the high seas and brought to Malta.

Bin Khalifa co-owns ADJ Trading with former Malta international footballer Darren Debono and an Egyptian man, the report by the panel of experts on Libya said.

In a detailed annex on fuel smuggling, the UN report linked ADJ Trading to the fuel smuggling business and said the Maltese authorities were aware of the company’s activities – prompting Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela to say that the Maltese authorities always investigated reports of fuel smuggling from Libya, although he refrained from commenting on this particular case.