Monday, August 28, 2017, 06:18 by Terry Bate, Għajnsielem

Wine taster

“Pressed yellow flower, flint and Mediterranean herb aromas fuse with citrus zest and balsamic note. The round, savoury palate doles out ripe apricot, creamy pear and juicy nectarine flavours, tangy acidity carrying a bitter almond tone long into the finish.”

I do not know who writes this nonsense but they definitely need psychiatric help.

