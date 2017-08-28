Shocking data

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Sunday’s fatal accident on the Mġarr bypass led me to put my thoughts of recent years in black on white.

It is shocking to read that Malta, the little island in the Mediterranean, has registered the highest per capita increase in road deaths within the European Union in 2016, with fatalities doubling over the previous year. Also, Malta was one of only two countries to register a higher number of road deaths compared to 2010.

Here we have a road that has claimed at least three lives since 2013. Bearing in mind the two schools in the vicinity, this road is regularly used by parents and private school transport. (It is not the right column where to discuss the irresponsible driving and the missed accidents I have witnessed first-hand.)

The above is shocking and intolerable, to say the least. How can the authorities remain passive faced with all this?

Our children and grandchildren are facing horrible threats every day. Having so many, or, rather, too many irresponsible drivers on our roads, the authorities need to take this seriously and without delay. I believe speed cameras are the only solution. Let’s have them in place and functioning before our ‘little angels’ go back to school next month.

I am sure everyone agrees with this. The only exception would be that of the irresponsible driver thinking he is on the Montecarlo racetrack.

I genuinely appeal to the powers that be to take this seriously before the unimaginable had to happen. God forbid.