Racetracks and death traps

The widening of the road near Lija cemetery just before the roundabout near Bathroom Design and the setting up of small bollards before and after the cemetery has eased traffic significantly. Some more discipline is still needed among drivers approaching the roundabout from the direction of the University but this was a step in the right direction.

However, I still feel I should express concerns about two zones still considered dangerous and even lethal, as recent events showed.

The racetrack between the roundabout on the outskirts of Mosta and San Anton/San Andrea schools and which then leads to Żebbiegħ and Mġarr has to be seen to.

Two speed cameras should be placed; one near the entrance to the quarry and another closer to Żebbiegħ. These should slow down traffic. If need be, a central strip can also slow down cars.

Another deathtrap is the exit from Pama supermarket at Mosta from the Attard side. This entrance/exit is exactly on a curve and drivers leaving Pama heading to Attard have to cross two lines of very fast traffic.

The concave mirror makes things worse because the small image of a speeding car may give the impression the vehicle coming from Attard is still far away when it is going at 60kph and just a few metres away.

Installing bollards there would prevent drivers from going across this double road. Such a decision would lengthen the entry into Attard by one kilometre but would be life-saving.

Customers who exit on the Mosta side of the Pama exit still have to drive towards the roundabout near Independence Avenue even if they intend to go towards Naxxar or Birkirkara but this route is much safer now.