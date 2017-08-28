Medication ‘dispensers’

I refer to the letter ‘Expired medicine’ (August 11), which suggested the installation in urban areas of containers where people can dispose of their unwanted medication.

If that happens every drug addict in Malta will be standing by with a sledgehammer, ready to smash the container and grab its contents before you could blink an eye.

It’s Christmas come early!

In the UK, unwanted medication is returned to the chemist and they will ensure it is destroyed in accordance with regulations. Otherwise, controlled drugs will fall into the wrong hands.

Pharmacies here are also inspected regularly by General Pharmaceutical Council inspectors to ensure that no re-turned medication is put back on the shelves, an offence against the Pharmacy Order 2010, and responsible pharmacists will be sanctioned if they breach regulations.

Do I dare assume there is such a regulatory body and regulations in Malta?