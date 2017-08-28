Watch: Ghedin banking on players' pride against England

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Malta coach Pietro Ghedin reported a clean bill of health as the national team continued its preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifying double header.

On Friday, Malta will host England in a much awaited World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium (kick-off: 8.45pm) before travelling to Glasgow to take on Scotland at Hampden Park on Monday night (kick-off: 8.45pm).

Malta are still looking for their first point after six matches in Group F and Ghedin said that he was happy with the condition of his players and was keeping his fingers crossed that there will be no injuries as they look to arrive for Friday's match in the best possible shape.

"This is a very difficult match against England as they are the best team but I bank on the players' pride to try and give everything they have as that is our only tool of trying to upset our opponents," the Malta coach said.

On his part, goalkeeper Andrew Hogg appealed to the Maltese fans to throng the National Stadium on Friday as he believes that their support will be crucial.

"I hope our fans come for this match and give us their backing as in these matches we always give everything you have and who knows may be we can cause a surprise," the Hibernians goalkeeper said.