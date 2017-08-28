Advert
Monday, August 28, 2017, 11:26 by Reuters

Hurricane Harvey damages well below those of Katrina, Sandy

Katrina had cost $80 billion

Texas had been badly affected by flooding. Photo: Reuters

Damages from Harvey, the hurricane and tropical storm ravaging Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast, are estimated to be well below those from major storms that have hit New Orleans and New York, according to Hannover Re on Monday.

Hannover Re, one of the world's largest reinsurers, said that insured losses for Katrina in 2005 were around $80 billion, while losses for Sandy in 2012 were $36 billion.

"We are far from Katrina and Sandy in magnitude in the case of Hurricane Harvey," a spokeswoman for the company said.

