Monday, August 28, 2017, 06:03 by Thomas Smith

Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Maersk Arkansas from Bejaia to Skikda, the Contship Fun from Valencia to Tunis, the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers, the Elise from Singapore to Felixstow, the Safmarine Nakuru from Valencia to Alexandria (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Valencia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime) and the L’Audace from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The Elise from Singapore to Felixstowe, the Maersk Bulan from Port Tangier to Izmit and the Maersk Arizona from Naples to Misurata (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Avera from Valencia to Tunis (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MSC Deila (John Ripard & Son Ltd) from Singapore to Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Contship Top from Algiers to Annaba (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania on Thursday.

