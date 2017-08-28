Watch: When the virtual and the real collide (ARTE)
Pokemon Go took the world by storm, much to the surprise of the world's media which had initially dismissed the game out of hand.
It made augmented reality an everyday evidence. But after that came panic over people playing and getting hurt.
A perfect example of the virtual and the real on a collision course.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.