Live: Football transfers news and rumours

Ousmane Dembele has agreed a move to Barcelona.

3.11pm Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has defended his record at nurturing young talent but insists they have to earn their opportunities.

Having admitted new signings are needed to help retain the Premier League title with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Drinkwater on top of his list, Conte has been criticised for allowing several young stars leave Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kurt Zouma and Ola Aina have gone out on loan, while Nathaniel Chalobah, recently called up for England's senior squad, and Nathan Ake have moved to Watford and Bournemouth.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's showdown with Everton, Conte said: "I put Paul Pogba at 18 into the Juventus team, for Claudio Marchisio. But you must have players who are ready to play regularly with Chelsea, a great team."

7.15pm It's all square at the Ferraris between Genoa and Juventus at half-time.

Monaco interested in Leicester striker Islam Slimani. 1 of 3 they want to buy after Mbappé goes to PSG. Other 2: Diego Costa, Andrea Belotti — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 26, 2017

6.50pm Monaco are looking at a number of options to replace the departing Kylian Mbappe.

6.30pm Chelsea’s forgotten man Loic Remy has emerged as a target for La Liga surprise package Las Palmas, reports La Provincia.

The 30-year-old France international could cancel his contract at Stamford Bridge to move to Spain.

5.30pm Marco Silva has bolstered his attack this summer with the signings of Andre Gray and Richarlison but could he be set to swoop for Leicester's Islam Slimani too.

The Telegraph report that Watford a considering a move for the 29-year-old before the end of the transfer window.

5.10pm Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has asked to be omitted from the squad for his team's clash against Werder Bremen.

The Portuguese international has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool this summer.

4.45pm Juventus midfielder Luca Marrone has sealed a loan move to Bari.

The former Italian youth international spent last season with Belgian side Zulte Waragem.

4.10pm West Brom boss Tony Pulis is considering a £30m bid for Liverpool's out-of-favour centre back Mamadou Sakho, according to the Telegraph.

Sakho has no future at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and enjoyed a successful loan spell with Crystal Palace in the second half of last season.

3.30pm As confirmed earlier Roma are on pole to sign Patrick Schick from Sampdoria.

3.20pm Davinson Sanchez is set to make his debut for Tottenham against Burnley tomorrow after his international clearance arrived in time for him to complete his registration.

2.20pm Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has agreed to join Inter, although the two clubs are yet to finalise a deal, according to Sky in Italy.

Inter want to take Mustafi on a season-long loan, with the option to buy.

2.05pm Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday he was satisfied with his squad and ruled out any more signings before the transfer window shuts even though his side are short in defence and attack for Sunday's game with Valencia.

"We have four centrebacks, we don't need reinforcements, and this (being without three central defenders) won't happen again," Zidane told a news conference on Saturday.

"We have (holding midfielders) Casemiro and Marcos Llorente who have already played in that position, we're not going to look for a quick fix."

1.50pm Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain has confirmed the Premier League club will not pursue a world-record €300m (£277m) deal for Lionel Messi.

“Messi is impossible,” he is quoted by Marca. “He will stay at Barcelona in complete safety.”

1.35pm Having missed out on Patrick Schick, Inter have reportedly stepped up their interest in Senegalese striker Balde Keita, of Lazio.

1.23pm Sky Sports News is reporting that Serge Aurier has completed his medical ahead of a proposed £23m move to Spurs.

There is still some work to do before the transfer is finalised though, with the PSG defender needing to secure a work permit before any move can go ahead.

11.25am Roma are increasingly confident of signing Patrick Schick, from Sampdoria.

11.20am Chelsea plan to hold talks with Everton over a £30m deal for Ross Barkley after the two teams clash on Sunday, reports The Sun.

Antonio Conte is prepared to rival London rivals Tottenham for the 23-year-old’s signature.

The England international reportedly wants £150,000-a-week in wages, demands the Premier League champions would be able to meet.

11.10am Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan said that he is quitting the Belgian national team after he was overlooked by national coach Roberto Martinez for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

10.55am Shkodran Mustafi has told Arsenal he wants to join Inter, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Germany defender is the Italia club's first-choice defensive option, with Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala seen as back-up should the move fail to materialise.

The deal for Mustafi would be a loan deal with the option to buy, but Arsenal are believed to only be interested in a permanent switch.

10.35am Arsenal continue to reduce the number of players in Arsene Wenger squad as it is being reported that Watford have agreed a fee to sign wing back Kieran Gibbs.

8.30pm Kevaun Atkinson scored a late winner as St Andrews beat Balzan 3-2.

8.05pm Floriana continue their goal rampage against Tarxien as they are now leading

5-0.

7.58pm Disappointment for Brighton...

7.55pm West Brom announced the signing of Oliver Burke earlier today, and that could pave the way for Nacer Chadli to join Swansea.

The Belgian reportedly had an argument with Baggies manager Tony Pulis, placing his future in doubt.

"What was said was said and you move on," Pulis said of the incident.

"That's the way I've always been in life. Swansea are interested in him. I would say Swansea and West Brom are a lot closer than Man City and West Brom (regarding Jonny Evans' potential move to City)."

7.45pm Balzan restored equilibrium through Bojan Kaljevic from the spot while Ignacio Varela and Steve Pisani netted secon-half goals to put Floriana 4-0 up against Tarxien.

7.20pm Floriana head into the interval with a 2-0 lead over Tarxien Rainbows courtesy of an Ignacio Varela strike.

7.15pm Goals continue to flow in the match between Balzan and St Andrews as the Saints regain their lead through Nehemiah Perry to take a 2-1 lead.

1/2 West Ham pull out of deal to sign William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon. Walked away after Sporting refused to lower £40m valuation — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 25, 2017

7.10pm West Ham will not be signing William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon.

7.05pm Another update from the Centenary Stadium as Alfred Effiong levelled matters for Balzan against St Andrews.

7.00pm The stalemate was broken in two Maltese Premier League matches as Kevaun Atkinson gave St Andrews a surprise 1-0 lead over Balzan at the Centenary Stadium while Mario Fontanella put Floriana ahead against Tarxien.

6.50pm Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old Scot revealed the news on his official Twitter feed, writing: "Delighted to announce that I have extended my contract with Stoke for a further year."

Former Rangers trainee Adam joined the Potters from Liverpool in August 2012 and has gone on to make 151 appearances.

6.25pm Jose Mourinho will name Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Manchester United's Champions League squad in case he makes a full return from injury before Christmas.

Ibrahimovic rejoined United on reduced terms on Thursday, but he is making a miraculously recovery from a cruciate knee injury in April.

Moutrinho said at his press conference on Friday: "He will not be ready for the group phase of the Champions League, I don't think there is any chance of that but we do have space in the list to have him.

"So we don't need to leave any player outside of the list but I'm not thinking Zlatan will play any part of the group phase.

"He will be an extra man for us in the second part of the season. When I say the second part I say normally we say January after Christmas. Let him do his work step by step and comeback when he's ready."

5.36pm Jurgen Klopp stressed Liverpool have done all they can to make signings in this window and admitted there could be more activity at Anfield before next week's deadline.

They have so far been frustrated in their pursuits of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk due to the respective clubs' reluctance to sell, and Liverpool only have until next Thursday to add. But Klopp said he'd be happy if the window closed today.

"Until August 31st, a lot of things are really possible, in and out. If the transfer window closed tomorrow I'm happy with it."

5.25pm Barcelona have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Ousmane Dembele from Germany's Borussia Dortmund on a five-year-deal for 105 million euros ($124 million) plus add-ons, the Spanish club said on Friday.

France international Dembele scored 10 goals and provided 21 assists in all competitions to help Dortmund finish third in the Bundesliga last season. The team also won the German Cup.

A statement from Barca said Dembele would arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and have his medical on Monday before signing the contract, which will contain a release clause of 400 million euros. He will also be officially unveiled on Monday at the club's Nou Camp stadium.

4.41pm 35-year old David Villa has returned to the Spain's National team after an absence of almost three years as Spain will be facing Italy and Liechtenstein in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Villa is currently pursuing his career in Major League Soccer with New York City FC, under the guidance of former France skipper Patrick Vieira.

4.15pm Arsene Wenger has challenged Jack Wilshere to earn a new Arsenal deal, but admits the chance to do so may come elsewhere.

The 25-year-old played on loan at Bournemouth last season and missed the end of the campaign with a leg fracture, but is now back in training with the Gunners. "

If he gets back to his best and wants to stay, we have to sit down, I think, later in the season. I don't rule that out," the Frenchman said when asked if he planned to offer Wilshere a new deal.

"You know how much I love Jack and his talent, I started him at the age of 17 but today in the football world you need to be a consistent presence."

3.15pm Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has been speaking about the future of forward Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman is shortly expected to complete his big-money move to Barcelona.

"Regarding the possible transfer of Ousmane Dembele, I can only tell you that we are on the way to completing it.

"But it's not completed yet. More information will follow as soon as we can announce something."

2.40pm Emmanuel Riviere has left Newcastle to join Ligue 1 club Metz on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old striker moved to St James' Park from Monaco in July 2014, but managed only 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals, before heading to Osasuna on loan last season.

Metz announced the arrival of the former St Etienne and Toulouse player on their official website ahead of Saturday's league trip to Caen.

2.25pm Crystal Palace need to recruit another striker to share the goalscoring burden alongside Christian Benteke, manager Frank de Boer has said ahead of their "must-win" Premier League clash with Swansea on Saturday.

The South London side have made an underwhelming start to the season under their new Dutch manager, losing 3-0 to newly-promoted Huddersfield Town on the opening day before suffering a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool last weekend.

"We need some players. If players get injured it's a bit narrow," De Boer told a news conference on Friday.

"We don't have a competitive striker behind Benteke so we're looking.

If there can be some quality action we'll not hesitate, if not we have enough experience to play (the) football I want to play."

2.15pm Malta international Andre Schembri will be playing against high-profile teams in the Europa League, after Apollon Limassol drew Everton, Lyon and Atalanta in Group E.

2.10pm Chelsea and Liverpool look set to battle it out to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he turned down a new £180K a week deal at Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger held talks with the England midfielder yesterday in a final attempt to persuade him to stay at the Emirates.

SkySports is reporting that Wenger will tell the player and his representatives in the next 24 hours whether he will allow him to leave before the window closes next week - or let him see out the final year of his contract at the Emirates.

1.30pm Inter have pulled out of the race to sign Patrick Schick.

1.00pm Head coach Tony Pulis wants Jonny Evans' future resolved as he looks to press on with West Brom's recruitment drive.

Evans was the subject of a bid last week from Manchester City, who reportedly offered £18million for the central defender.

"The directors are dealing with that but at present I don't think there's been contact for the last couple of days," said Pulis.

"Jonny is a West Bromwich Albion player and we are hoping that we can get this situation resolved and move on.

"But whether Jonny goes or not, centre-half is one of four areas we need to fill.

There's four more positions we'd like to bring people in.

This last week will be stressful for managers, players and supporters."

11.25am Zlatan Ibrahimovic has posted a video message to the Manchester United fans after he rejoined the English Premier League club.

11.15am Juventus suffered a blow as midfielder Claudio Marchisio suffered a knee injury and will be out for the next four weeks.

11.05am Robert Snodgrass will have a medical at Aston Villa this afternoon ahead of a season-long loan from West Ham, according to Sky sources.

Steve Bruce has beaten off interest from Sunderland and Birmingham to sign the Scotland international.

Snodgrass only signed for West Ham in January for £7.5m, but was told he was surplus to requirements by Slaven Bilic two weeks ago.

10.35am West Brom have signed Scotland international winger Oliver Burke from German club RB Leipzig for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who came through the academy at Nottingham Forest, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Burke becomes the fifth new arrival at The Hawthorns this summer after Gareth Barry, Jay Rodriguez, Zhang Yuning and Ahmed Hegazi and he will be available for West Brom's Premier League game at home to Stoke on Sunday.

10.25am We start off with a major update on Ousmane Dembele's protracted transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side said that no decision had been made yet to transfer Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona, denying a German newspaper report.

"We have set Barcelona a deadline, and either something will happen or it won't," a spokesman for Dortmund said.

German daily Bild had reported on Thursday that Barcelona had agreed a fee for the transfer of Dembele to Spain, ending a saga that led to the talented 20-year-old winger being suspended by the Bundesliga club.

Citing unnamed sources it had said Barcelona had agreed to pay Dortmund 120 million euros ($141.4 million), or up to 150 million euros depending on performance bonuses, making it the second most expensive signing ever.

Stay with us to stay up-to-dated with the latest dealings from the continent.