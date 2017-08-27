The President’s engagements

9.30am The President presides over the press launch of Arraiolos Malta 2017, the meeting of non-executive EU Presidents, at the Palace, Valletta.

11am The President receives a group of teachers from the Czech Republic on a courtesy call at the Palace, Valletta.

3pm The President receives Tunisian Ambassador Zohra Ladgham on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3.30pm The President presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society at San Anton Palace.

5.30pm The President receives the members of the Malta Police Force band on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

9am The President meets representatives of student councils at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President meets Marthese Mugliette, president of the Malta Federation of Persons with Disability, at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President receives Egyptian Ambassador Magda Baraka on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President receives Cynthia Degiorgio on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9.30am The President meets Sarah Engerer, Honorary Consul to Uruguay, at San Anton Palace.

10.30am The President presides over the launch of a campaign and video entitled #OurChildrenAreAllRight, organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

4.30pm The President receives Italian Ambassador Giovanni Umberto De Vito on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

5.30pm The President visits the premises of St Joseph’s Band Club in Kalkara.

6.30pm The President visits the premises of Circolo San Giuseppe Filarmonika Sagra Familja in Kalkara.