Pharmacies open today

Collis Williams Pharmacy, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);

Thomas Pharmacy, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Regional Road, Santa Venera (2144 4648);

Marrit Pharmacy, 1st May Street, Fleur-de-Lys (2148 8613);

Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

Balluta Pharmacy, 30, Main Street, St Julian’s (2131 7888);

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);

Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Street, Naxxar (2141 2454);

El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207, Triq Hompesch, Fgura (2180 7503);

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);

Mqabba Central Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue;

Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Vella Pharmacy, 15, 13th December Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Gozo General Hospital’s Outpatients Dept, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.