New marketing manager for KSi

Juliana Cristina has joined the KSi Malta team as marketing manager.

KSi Malta is a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in Malta, forming part of Morison KSi, a global association of leading service firms offering accounting, auditing, tax and business consulting.

Ms Cristina is an experienced professional who has worked in various capital cities around Europe, skilled in marketing management, event management and business development, qualified with an Executive Master’s degree focused on marketing and advertising from the Solvay Business School, Brussels.