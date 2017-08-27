Advert
Sunday, August 27, 2017, 00:01

HSBC Malta summer event

HSBC Malta chairman Sonny Portelli, George Amato, Gillian Amato, HSBC Malta CEO Andrew Beane and HSBC’s Commercial Banking Head, Michel Cordina.

HSBC Bank Malta held its summer event for customers, which was preceded by the inauguration of two traversing carriages at the Barrakka Saluting Battery. The timber carriages were first introduced in Malta by the Royal Artillery in the 1830s. The reconstruction of the carriages to the original 130-year-old design was handled by Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna and sponsored by the HSBC Malta Foundation. The inauguration was followed by a reception at the Saluting Battery.

Norman Aquilina, Alan Camilleri, Marika Caruana Smith and Maria Bugeja.Norman Aquilina, Alan Camilleri, Marika Caruana Smith and Maria Bugeja.
Simon Decesare and Louisa Decesare.Simon Decesare and Louisa Decesare.
Gabriella Cuschieri with Andrew Beane.Gabriella Cuschieri with Andrew Beane.
Alfred Pisani, Sonny Portelli, Maria Pisani and Andrew Beane.Alfred Pisani, Sonny Portelli, Maria Pisani and Andrew Beane.
