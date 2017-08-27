HSBC Malta summer event
HSBC Bank Malta held its summer event for customers, which was preceded by the inauguration of two traversing carriages at the Barrakka Saluting Battery. The timber carriages were first introduced in Malta by the Royal Artillery in the 1830s. The reconstruction of the carriages to the original 130-year-old design was handled by Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna and sponsored by the HSBC Malta Foundation. The inauguration was followed by a reception at the Saluting Battery.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.