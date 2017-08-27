Environmental health doctorate
Sophie Briffa, 27, was awarded a doctorate in Environmental Health Risk by the University of Birmingham. Her research investigated the behaviour, ageing and environmentally relevant transformations of metal oxide nanomaterials.
Her investigations focused on a range of well-characterised comparable nanomaterials with systematically varied properties developed within this work for nanosafety research purposes.
Throughout her research Dr Briffa presented her work at several international conferences. This research was carried out as part of the FP7 funded project NanoMILE (Grant no. 310451). Dr Briffa was partly supported by this grant and the Endeavour Scholarship Scheme (Group B).
Dr Briffa graduated BSc in Chemistry with Materials and MSc in Engineering from the University of Malta where her research had focused on nanomaterial studies pertaining to globigerina limestone.
She is currently a research fellow at the University of Birmingham on the Horizon 2020 Project ACENano (Grant no. 720952) focusing on nanomaterial synthesis and characterisation. Furthermore the project is studying detection and quantification of nanomaterials in complex matrices, including soil and sediment as well as in biological tissue.
