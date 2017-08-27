Elderly hosted to summer party

Casa Antonia residents and their guests enjoying the summer party.

A selection of cheeses and quality wines were the highlight of this year’s summer party at Casa Antonia Nursing and Residential Home in Balzan. Residents enjoyed a balmy evening with live music together with their families in the home’s beautiful garden.

“The residents reminisced their young summer days outdoors or on the beach. These are some of the cherished moments they enjoy. At Casa Antonia, we ensure to provide holistic care in cheerful surroundings,” said the home’s general manager, Sarah Cassar.

Soprano Astrid Cacciatore, accompanied on the piano by Amy Vella, sang classical arias, while singer Corazon with Spiteri Lucas Band provided a number of popular medleys.