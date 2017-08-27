Dr Cecil Paris

Irene Pace, Sliema writes:

What a massive void Cecil Paris has left. His hundreds of patients and his myriad friends will miss him so much.

Cecil was not only a highly competent medical doctor, but a real gentleman with a huge charisma. His excellent bedside manners, his natural and unassuming ‘persona’ and his cheerful character endeared him to all who knew him.

In spite of his busy life as a doctor, he was most approachable and able somehow to find the time to tackle his patients’ needs with least possible delay. Socially, he was a joy to be with. Nowadays no one has much time for you in this fast and hectic world but not Cecil. Wasn’t that wonderful!

Cecil Paris was our family doctor for well 40 forty years and recently he even saw to our grandchildren’s medical needs; they had nothing but nice words about his gentle and reassuring manner. A unique person in various ways. It is difficult to find somebody like him again.

After the sad loss of his beloved wife, and even later when he became burdened with Parkinson’s, he still managed to carry on with his life bravely and with a sense of dedication to his many patients. He continued to project that ‘joie de vivre’ to those around him, right up to his deathbed.

May the good Lord bless and reward him in heaven and bring consolation and closure to his large family as they ponder his irreplaceable loss.