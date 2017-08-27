Announcements

BORG AQUILINA. On August 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Denise, wife of Simon Paul Borg, a first-born daughter – VICTORIA ELEANOR. Deo gratias et Mariæ.

Obituaries

AGIUS. On August 24, MARY CLARE, née Dixon, widow of Capt. Joe Agius MC, passed peacefully away. She leaves to mourn her loss her stepdaughters Brigida Arrigo and Moira Palmqvist and their children, Kurt and Claire Arrigo, Taran and Nicole Arrigo, Faye and Kathryn Palmqvist, her beloved step-great-grandchildren Fynn, Livia, Kate, Zea, Azia and Edward, her brother-in-law Maurice Agius, sisters-in-law Jeanne Agius and Doris de Gabriele, her nephew Roger and Rosemary Dixon, her niece Monica Dixon and relatives both in Malta and the UK. Details of the funeral will be announced later. Donations to the Malta Cancer Foundation, SAMOC, Triq San Ġużepp, Msida, would be appreciated. The family would like to thank Mary Grech, her housekeeper, Sally and Rosy, her carers and all the staff at St James Hospital for their dedication and care. May she rest in peace.

SHENTON. On August 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, GRAHAM WILLIAM, aged 73, of Birkirkara, passed peacefully away. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his loving wife Esther and her family, his brothers Colin and his wife Catherine and Eric and his wife Sheila of the UK, his dearest friends Joan and her husband Alex Galloway, also of the UK, ex-colleagues of SMS Travel, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 28 at 2pm for Attard parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Mater Dei Hospital for all their care and dedication.

XUEREB. On August 26, at Loyola House, Naxxar, Fr VICTOR XUEREB, SJ, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren of the Society of Jesus in Malta, his sister Carmen, his brother Francis and his wife Nina, his sister-in-law, widow of John Joe Consiglio, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. A Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow Monday, August 28 at 8.45am at Naxxar parish church, followed by interment at the parish cemetery in Naxxar. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Infirmary for retired and sick Jesuits at Loyo­la House, Naxxar, will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

In Memoriam

BRIFFA – LOUISETTE. Loved and remembered every day. Her niece, Tanya. Rest in peace.

CAMILLERI – JANET, née Debattista. Sweet thoughts of you especially today on your birthday. Dear, we miss you lots. Auntie Marouska.

CASSAR – ETHEL, née Zammit Marmara. Remembered with love by her family on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HOLLAND – Dr PATRICK HOLLAND. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband and father on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Rose Mary, daughter Helena, his brother, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA – ELENA, née Mompalao. Cherished and everlasting memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great- grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Forever loved, revered and missed. Cettina, Joe, Mary, Frank and Rose, Walter and Marie, Antoinette, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SMITH. Cherished, happy memories of TOM, a beloved husband and father. Please remember him in your prayers. Corinne and Hannah.