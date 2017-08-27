Advert
Sunday, August 27, 2017, 00:01

APS chairman’s farewell event

Jonathan and Mariella Vella, Marvin Attard and Shanelle Scicluna.

Jonathan and Mariella Vella, Marvin Attard and Shanelle Scicluna.

It has been an eventful summer at APS Bank. The farewell reception for chairman Emanuel Delia took place recently, with Tower Street (outside the Head Office building) transformed into a stylish party setting. The summer barbecue for staff and their partners was held at The Edge, Radisson Blu Resort, St Julian’s. All present enjoyed wonderful views, delicious food and amazing music, which made it a night to remember.

Mireille Farrugia, Jeanette Pisani and Diana Bartolo.Mireille Farrugia, Jeanette Pisani and Diana Bartolo.
Jeffrey and Claire Gauci with Jeremy and Daniela Vassallo.Jeffrey and Claire Gauci with Jeremy and Daniela Vassallo.
Emanuel Delia (right) receiving a token of appreciation from Gozo Bishop Mario Grech.Emanuel Delia (right) receiving a token of appreciation from Gozo Bishop Mario Grech.
APS Bank&rsquo;s marketing team (from left): Jeremy Vassallo, Patrick Aquilina (manager), Luca Bugelli, Sophie Vella and Stephanie Calleja.APS Bank’s marketing team (from left): Jeremy Vassallo, Patrick Aquilina (manager), Luca Bugelli, Sophie Vella and Stephanie Calleja.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Final evening of literature festival at...

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  5. Passion in the deep south

  6. Feasts tomorrow

  7. Opportunity for music enthusiasts

  8. HSBC Malta summer event

  9. APS chairman’s farewell event

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed