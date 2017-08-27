APS chairman’s farewell event
It has been an eventful summer at APS Bank. The farewell reception for chairman Emanuel Delia took place recently, with Tower Street (outside the Head Office building) transformed into a stylish party setting. The summer barbecue for staff and their partners was held at The Edge, Radisson Blu Resort, St Julian’s. All present enjoyed wonderful views, delicious food and amazing music, which made it a night to remember.
