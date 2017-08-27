What the PN stands for

Any contender for the post of leader of the Nationalist Party has, at the very outset, to set aside all considerations of personal ambition (and even more so, the ambitions of those who support him) and feel a sense of humility when bringing to mind the greatness of the people who have led the party throughout its history.

Fortunato Mizzi, Ugo Mifsud, Nerik Mizzi, George Borg Olivier, Eddie Fenech Adami, Lawrence Gonzi and Simon Busuttil have served with dedication, distinction and dignity, often at great personal sacrifice. We have a duty to reflect these qualities from the campaign stage.

I have already publicly stated that certain aspects of the campaign for PN leadership have not reflected the seriousness, responsibility and standards required. From day one, it is going to be essential for Busuttil’s successor to draw on the respect from all within the party and to strengthen its unity of purpose, effort and vision.

It is going to be equally important to ensure that all the good things started over the last four years are brought to fruition. The plans and strategies of a party back in opposition after 25 years in government could hardly peak in just five years, let alone four. I shall not fall into the populist trap of keeping a strategic distance from the outgoing leadership just because it may be to my electoral advantage to do so.

I am proud to have worked within the party administration for the past four-and-a-half years. Within my area of responsibility, I have had to crack far more than the proverbial tough nut and I have been able to do so with a clear mandate from the party leader and with colleagues of great inspiration and determination.

I am pledged to draw on the good done by previous leaders and their administrations, showing the same strength of belief I have always shown in my professional and political life. Any political party could fall into the trap of excluding unsuccessful contenders and their supporters, or of seeking to weaken the achievements of its previous leaders and their collaborators.

The PN must go through with the reform and reorganisation of its internal party structures. The process of renewal – keeping the good and introducing the new – must carry on as a matter of priority. This is the first challenge we face. Decisions have to be taken with the strength and determination that stem from responsibility and seriousness. Then we move on.

A party that places the full development of the individual at the very centre of its political thought and action

During the late 1970s, in my university days, I was increasingly attracted to a party that placed the full development of the individual at the very centre of its political thought and action. This is what the PN stood for then, in the face of an overpowering, all-intrusive Labour government. This is what the PN should still stand for today, faced with the current version of a Labour government that promotes the politics of individualism.

The second challenge is to deeply understand the manner in which our society has evolved over the past 30 years. Political parties built on sound values and principles do not have to change but they must be constantly aware of the changes taking place in the society they serve. We cannot give meaningful service or deliver an effective message if we are out of sync with the transformations that are taking place.

One councillor I met recalled a question that his local MP used to ask on regular visits: “X’qed jgħidu hemm barra?” (What are they saying out there?). This says it all. We may have ceased to ask this basic, simple but tremendously meaningful question.

The answer to it will tell us what people’s needs are and what they are complaining about; what they aspire to and what influences their decisions – the big, small and everyday decisions – including who to vote for.

This is the question we need to start asking again. In doing so we need to be open to what may not quite be music to our ears. But if we fail to ask the question, we would severely restrict our mission and significantly prejudice our service.

In order to put into practice the values and principles enshrined in Article 2 of our statute, which speaks of Christian and democratic inspiration, and give these values universal application, we must understand the realities out there today. If our political mission is to be based on these values and principles and if the service we give is intended to put them into practice, then understanding where we all stand today is not only unavoidable, it is essential.

The third challenge, that of presenting a credible and sound alternative to this government and the way it goes about its business, stems from how we tackle the first two.

Good governance, transparency, ethics in public life, respect for the independence of our institutions, the fight against corruption, an appreciation of the value of life, respect for and protection of the traditions and culture that identify us as a nation, the drive for sustainable development and the options for a successful economy whose benefits do not exclude entire sectors… these will be the core pledges of a strengthened, determined, united and focused Nationalist Party.

This is my personal commitment and this is, I am more than certain, the commitment of the entire party towards this country, to which we have dedicated the past 137 years and to whom we continue to pledge our future.