Let’s go back to basics

In 2009 the Nationalist Party suffered the first of a series of crushing defeats at the polls. This was the election for the MEPs. This was followed by another crushing defeat in 2013 general election, by a figure of 35,107.

History repeated itself four years later when the PN lost by another 35,000 votes besides losing two seats in Parliament. This second defeat has forced PN supporters to take a long hard look at the situation.

Some have proposed a new way of doing politics. Others have said they want to go back to the drawing board and some appear to be in denial, wanting to persist with more of the same. As a candidate for the PN leadership, my analysis is that the PN has lost its way. My proposal is that the PN should go back to its roots. Back to basics.

The PN principles are imbedded in its motto of ‘Religio et Patria’. The PN cannot serve different masters. It should adhere to its Christian principles and that Malta comes first and foremost.

Solidarity: My first obligation is to show solidarity with our new poor, the pensioners, the minimum wage earners, the single income families, the disadvantaged, the sick and those with disability. I will propose that everyone in Malta will receive a living wage, not a minimum wage. By all accounts this should be in the region of €1,000 per month.

The poor will no longer be with us. All this is costed.

Fair distribution of wealth: The socialist party is selling our land to millionaires at giveaway prices. This is contrary to Maltese law where a government is obliged when disposing of land to do so at market prices. Żonqor Point, ITS land, White Rocks and Smart City are making the very rich even richer.

I will build adequate apartments of roughly 75 square metres for young people so that they can have a roof over their heads. In the current situation young people have no possibility of entering the property market nor can they afford exorbitant rent being demanded. The socialist government has created a great social injustice which I intend to solve.

Environment: The socialist government has cluttered Malta with old second-hand cars from Japan and the UK. These cars have been discarded by these countries because they have reached the end of their life and are being sold by auction and shipped to Malta in their thousands. A recent report has shown that these old engines are causing severe pollution to our environment and are the primary cause of many diseases. I will introduce a good scrappage scheme to remove these harmful exhaust gases and replace all diesel and petrol engines with solar-charged electric vehicles at subsidised prices within 10 years, classic and performance cars excluded.

Malta will become the eco country in the EU.

Immigration: “Immigration poses the greatest threat to Europe” – The Times of London, August 23, 2017. Italy’s Prime Minister said that Europe has abandoned Italy on immigration. Poland declared they would rather leave Europe than accept more immigrants. Austria has deployed its army to control immigration. Switzerland is prepared to pay fines rather than accept more immigrants.

The exact number of migrants in Malta is unknown and must be established by a population census. Italy is issuing short-term visas to most illegal immigrants and these immigrants are travelling into the rest of Europe freely. Hundreds are arriving weekly in Malta through normal channels. Many are being exploited in the black economy, being underpaid and not contributing to the national insurance system. Those who are required to do jobs in the Maltese economy will be retained and the rest will be repatriated. Those who qualify for refugee status will continue to be protected. Any immigrant found guilty of a criminal offense by a court of law will lose all rights to remain in Malta.

Civil rights: Civil rights will be guaranteed. Gender equality cannot be based on quotas but it can be encouraged by providing mother and baby rooms. Crèches for children, to enable women to perform their jobs while at the same time ensuring that their children are being looked after. Equality does not mean that we take away rights from one sector of the population in order to appease another sector.

Education: Our youths are under severe stresses imposed by our exam-oriented educational system. I believe the system should be scrapped and a new one introduced which is based on a continuous assessment programme, where marks for achievements are rewarded throughout the year. Extra curricular activities such as sports, social activities and art will contribute to the final assessment and marking of student achievement; there will be no need for heartbreak with every end of year exam.

Education should inspire a sense of national feeling to be proud to be Maltese.

National reconciliation: No country can make headway if it is divided. We are one nation which is united by our history, our culture and our religion. I am my brother’s keeper.